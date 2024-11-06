Vidhu Vinod Chopra almost fired this actress from one of his blockbusters, later that actress became a superstar.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra has given several hits and blockbusters at the box office. The filmmaker, however, once scolded an actress, almost fired her from one of his blockbusters. However, she later turned out to become a superstar.

The actress we are talking about has given hits with superstars like Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ajay Devgn, and others. She once used to give a tough competition to Madhuri Dixit. She is Manisha Koirala.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1942: A Love Story is considered a turning point in the career of Manisha Koirala. The actress in a recent interview revealed how she was almost fired from the film and had to work hard to meet the high expectations of director Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

In an interview with ANI, Manisha recalled being scolded by Vidhu Vinod Chopra after her first screen test and said, "I had never done something like this. At that time, this project was massive. And I got scolded during my first screen test. Vinod had told me that you don't know how to act. So I worked very hard and requested him to give me one more chance. So he did. I got it with a lot of hard work. And I had understood that during this entire thing, I could not slack. I have to figure it out and I have to do my best. I got to know about this during the screen test. We used to do a script reading at Vinod's place."

She further added how she felt pressurized working with two superstars in the film and said, "Vinod used to tell me, 'Look, Manisha, both the superstars are in love with you in the film. So you better do everything to look beautiful. No matter what you do, I don't know, but you have to look perfect. It shouldn't feel like I'm lying as a director. The audience shouldn't feel cheated,"

1942: A Love Story starred Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor along with Manisha Koirala in the lead. The film turned out to be a huge success at the box office and made Manisha Koirala an overnight sensation. The actress recently made her comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series, Heeramandi, and won over the audience's hearts with her strong performance.

