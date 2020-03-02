Videos: Tiger Shroff cuts birthday cake during 'Baaghi 3' promotions, Shraddha Kapoor gets teddy bear too

Tiger Shroff turned 30-year-old today. The actor got to celebrate his birthday with the team of his upcoming movie 'Baaghi 3'. Not just Tiger, even his co-star, and friend Shraddha Kapoor got an early birthday surprise in a teddy bear.

Tiger cut his birthday cake during the promotions of 'Baaghi 3'. Tiger cut his birthday cake with a huge, transparent knife and posed for the paparazzi for the same. He posed, smiled for the media and blew the candle on the chocolate cake. He then thanked everybody for making his day special.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor received a teddy bear from her girl fan. She greeted some other fans before continuing the promotions. Shraddha was seen roaming with the teddy bear in her hand, giggling away while trying to keep up with her schedule.

Here are the videos:

Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Baaghi 3' also features Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles. The movie is slated for March 6, 2020 release. 'Baaghi 3' would also witness Disha Patani in a special song titled 'Do You Love Me'.