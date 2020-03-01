Videos: Taimur Ali Khan does organic farming, cooks for self

Videos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan going organic farming have been going viral on the internet. In the videos, Taimur is seen picking plants with chef Vijay Chauhan. The chef also went on to state that Taimur cooked his own food too.

Vijay Chauhan took to Instagram and wrote, "When my friend #taimuralikhanptaudi is back. feel always happy, He did Farm to fork with #ChefVijaychauhan plucked Some organic Vegetables, He cooked food for himself."

Mentioning Taimur's favourite dishes, he added, "He loves Cooking, Taimur love's to eat green leafy vegetables, soups, salad, garden green fresh Fenugreek parantha. He loved our organic Garden, We believe to produce local fresh vegetables. Eat healthy Stay healthy live long."

Here's the post:

Taimur had visited chef Vijay Chauhan even back in November 2019. That time Taimur was accompanied with his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan who had also donned the hat of a chef along with little Tim.

Taimur was recently in news for his conversation with Kartik Aaryan. Kartik met Taimur while shooting for 'Dostana 2' which is when Kareena was wrapping up the shoot for 'Laal Singh Chadha' and Taimur happened to be in the premises. Revealing their conversation, Kartik had said that Taimur only spoke 'Ka Ka Ka' with him.