Video: These 5 precious life lessons by Priyanka Chopra are sure to crack you up!

After spending some time in Mumbai, where she wrapped up her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in her house in New York. The actress flew down there and shared a sun-kissed selfie. Prior to that, PeeCee also shared a video where she has some life lessons to share.

The life lessons by Priyanka Chopra are however too funny to be missed. For example, her first life lesson is 'Always... be bigger... than your skirt". However what you cannot miss is Priyanka Chopra's tip number five (which she calls life lesson five). It shows us a different, unseen side of Priyanka.

Here, check out the video:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon who is undoubtedly an inspiration to many girls and women out there. She has always carved her own path and ultimately proven to the world that she is here to stay, thus becoming an idol for the world to seek inspiration from.

Priyanka's next movie The Sky Is Pink has been helmed by Margarita With A Straw director Shonali Bose. The film also brings her back with Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Farhan Akhtar. Secret Superstar actress Zaira Wasim would play their daughter in the movie which is slated to release on October 2019. Apart from acting in it, Priyanka Chopra is also co-producing The Sky Is Pink along with Siddharth Roy Kapur.