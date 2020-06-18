Headlines

Video: Sushant Singh Rajput's Indonesian fans pay tribute by playing his songs on huge screen

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans in Indonesia came up with a tribute for the late actor. Check out the video.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 18, 2020, 06:49 PM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans in Indonesia have now come up with a tribute for the late actor.

In a video doing the rounds on the Internet, one can see Sushant's songs from his hit film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story playing on the huge screen at a park in Indonesia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A user commented: "Wow. That's so good to know and see."

Another one wrote: "It made me cry. Sushant you deserve all the respect and honour."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14, 2020. His funeral was conducted a day later. On Thursday, his family immersed his ashes in the Ganga at Patna.

Sushant was 34 at the time of death. He rose to stardom with Ekta Kapoor's TV show Pavitra Rishta and later carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with films Kai Po Che!, PK, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore. His last role is in Dil Bechara, which is yet to be released.

