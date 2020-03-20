Video: Sonu Nigam comes out in support of PM Modi's Janta curfew, requests Shaheen Bagh protestors to take break

Sonu Nigam created a special video from Dubai, congratulating PM Narendra Modi for his 'iconic and visionary' speech a day back. He empasized on the need for Janta curfew and requested Shaheen Bagh protestors to also take a break till there is a solution for the bigger problem at hand.

The singer started his video stating, "Hello, friends. A day before, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an iconic and visionary speech. I would like to congratulate him for the same. His purity was clear in his words and actions. Coronavirus takes 12 hours to destroy and Janta curfew is for 14 hours (smirks). So you can understand how big a masterstroke this is, which wasn't acted on before by any other country. We Indians would do that on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. Stay in your houses."

Further placing his request to Shaheen Bagh protestors, who have been protesting since the citizenship amendment act (CAA) was passed under Modi government, Sonu added, "I have a special request for the Shaheen Bagh protestors - mothers and sisters, please understand that if you have life, there will be voice. You have children, husband, mother, father - who all hope to see you safe. You can be unsafe and they also can be unsafe because of you."

He also pleaded to Swara Bhaskar and Anurag Kashyap mentioning, "I would also like to plead to Swara Bhaskar, Anurag Kashyap and all those who have stood by the Shaheen Bagh protestors throughout. Having political differences is obvious, but at this point, there is a bigger issue at hand. The issue is now about society and human life. Since the protestors listen to you, please ask them to take a break till there is no solution for coronavirus."

Sonu concluded his video stating he would be part of the clapping and would do a live performance from Dubai too. "I am not in India, but I will be live at 5 pm, clapping for the workers who protect us. I would also plead for you'll do the same, if not from your balconies, then from the windows. I will do a live concert for you people at 8 pm IST. Here from Dubai, I would go in a studio and do a concert for you people. Please watch, it's free of cost (laughs). Bye. Lots of love and Jai Hind," he concluded.

While Sonu Nigam applauded PM Modi's speech, the Government of Maharashtra also made a video with Bollywood celebrities which spoke about the ways coronavirus can be dealt with, at least till there a permanent solution for the problem.