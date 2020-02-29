Video: Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff blow birthday candle together during early celebrations in Dubai

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor were promoting their upcoming movie 'Baaghi 3' in Dubai

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Disha Patani were snapped at the airport some time back. Tiger and Shraddha had actually visited Dubai, where the two had early birthday celebrations. Along with a birthday cake, Tiger and Shraddha also received birthday wishes from all people in Dubai.

A video from the early celebrations made rounds of the internet. In the video, Shraddha, dressed in a powerful green formal attire, sat with Tiger, who wore white formals as the host of the event lit candles on their early birthday cake.

Shraddha and Tiger were promoting their upcoming movie 'Baaghi 3' which is when they received the surprise. Along with blowing candles together, Shraddha and Tiger cut the strawberry-layered cake together too. As they ate the cake, the audiences wished them 'Happy Birthday'.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Baaghi 3' also features Ankita Lokhande in a pivotal role and Disha Patani in a special song. The movie is slated for March 6 release. While Tiger celebrates his birthday on March 2, Shraddha would turn 33-year-old on March 3.