VIDEO: Sara Ali Khan wishes to star in next 'Golmaal' film; here's what Rohit Shetty has to say

Zee TV's Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul witnessed leading Bollywood celebrities competing against each other for fun movie quiz based games. The show had celebs namely Sonam K Ahuja-Rajkummar Rao, Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Housefull 4 Team, Suneil Shetty-Raveena Tandon, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter, Parineeti Chopra-Badshah, Tabu-Farah Khan Kunder, Anil Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar to name a few. Now for the grand finale episode of Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul, Rohit Shetty and Sara Ali Khan are set to be the celebrity guests.

Ahead of the airing of the episode, Zee TV released a new promo featuring Rohit and Sara. In the promo, the actor is seen asking Shetty, "Golmaal ke liye aapko koi heroine mili hai sir? (Have you found an actor for Golmaal sir?)" To which he replies, "Jab bhi Golmaal banegi, aap hi ko lunga (If and when the film is made, I will take you)."

Then he went on to say, "Zee waalon ne bola hai ke beech beech mein mazaak bhi karna (Zee has told me to keep cracking jokes here and there)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara's second outing was Rohit's directorial titled Simmba in which Ranveer Singh played the titular role. Currently, Shetty is shooting for his upcoming directorial Sooryavanshi which Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film is slated to release early next year.

While Sara's upcoming film is Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan.