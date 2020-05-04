Video: Salman Khan with Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur and others donates ration to villages

Salman Khan is stationed at his Panvel farmhouse with a few family members and friends from the industry. This includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Kamaal Khan, Niketan Madhok, Waluscha De Sousa, Abhiraj Minawala among others. A while back, Salman took to his social media pages and shared a heartwarming video in which the superstar along with his people is collecting necessities to distribute among the needy.

In the video, they all are seen passing the packages and storing them in tractors and bullock carts. Salman captioned the video stating, "Thanks for the contribution... thank you all @jacquelinef143 @vanturiulia @rahulnarainkanal @imkamaalkhan @niketan_m @waluschaa @abhiraj88"

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Salman had earlier helped daily wage earners in the film industry associated with FWICE. Talking about it, BN Tiwari, the president of the body had told Indian Express, "After we approached Salman Khan, he asked us to give him a count of the most affected workers from our association and we told him there were 25,000 such artistes. He has decided to contribute to them. We will be sending him the list in the evening."

He had also said, "Nobody cares much for us, but Salman bhai stood by us during these trying times. We were surprised when we learnt that Rs 3,000 had been deposited into our accounts on Tuesday. No other actor has come forward to help us."

On the work front, Salman's upcoming film is Radhe which is directed by Prabhu Deva. The film also stars Disha Patani as the female lead.