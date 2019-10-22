Headlines

Video: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's cute chemistry is indeed palpable in this new TVC

New TVC featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is out.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2019, 01:15 PM IST

A few days back, it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been roped in to be the brand ambassadors of a popular potato chips brand. This is the second brand outing together of the real-life couple even before their first appearance in a film together. Earlier, a BTS video of Ranbir and Alia were leaked on the Internet which created an excitement among their fans. Now, finally, the TVC is out.

In the video, Ranbir is seen sitting on his berth inside a train and then is asked by Alia if he can share the seat with her and not the Lay's packet. They then share a cute laugh and their chemistry is indeed palpable. With this video, we do see how great the bond between Ranbir and Alia is.

Earlier talking about the brand association, RK had said in a statement, "I have always resonated deeply with LAY’S and I’m extremely thrilled to be the face of the brand. It has seamlessly paved a way into the hearts of the young and has been a part of their fun, special and celebratory moments. The new LAY’S Smile Deke Dekho packaging is a beautiful concept and a step forward for the brand to connect with the youth. I believe that a smile goes a long way in building connections with friends and familiar people and LAY’S Smile Deke Dekho is all about the simplicity of sharing a smile."

While Alia said, "Fun moments with friends are accompanied by packs of LAY’S and to be its brand ambassador is immensely cool and exciting! I love the new LAY’S Smile Deke Dekho packaging and it is so much fun communicating through different smiles on the packs. A smile is infectious and carries the power to instantly uplift and change the mood. I am looking forward to starting my journey with the brand creating interesting content and storytelling."

