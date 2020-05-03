Video: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji immerse Rishi Kapoor's ashes

Ranbir Kapoor immersed Rishi Kapoor's ashes at Banganga after performing a small puja there. An image of him with Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji from the ashes immersion ceremony has been going viral.

Apart from the image, a video of Ranbir immersing the ashes along with Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji in presence has also made rounds of the internet. Everybody was seen wearing a face mask and Ranbir, Alia, Ayan were dressed in white for the ceremony.

Here's the video:

An image of Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor from Rishi Kapoor's prayer meeting had gone viral earlier in the day. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who couldn't attend Rishi Kapoor's funeral in person, landed in Mumbai from Delhi today morning and was part of the prayer meeting too.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020 after two-year-long battle with a form of cancer, leukemia. His last rites took place on the same afternoon. Ranbir, Neetu, Alia Bhatt, Rima Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain were part of Rishi's last rites. Riddhima attended the funeral through a video which Alia was recording.