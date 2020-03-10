Video: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas play Holi with kids, get drenched in water and colours

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas might have left for US but videos of them playing Holi cannot stop floating over the internet. The latest person to share their Holi moments was Natasha Poonwala. In the video, NickYanka could be seen playing with kids.

Natasha Poonawala's kids not only drenched Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in colours but also splashed a bucket of water on both. Although Priyanka did not try to dodge the bucket and got herself wet with coloured water, Nick happened to step out just in time, saving himself from getting completely drenched.

Sharing the video, Natasha wrote, "@priyankachopra I got you back... eventually #myboys #Holi" Priyanka and Nick were holidaying with Natasha and Madhu Chopra among others in Pune, which is when they played Holi with the kids.

Here's the video:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will next be seen in 'The White Tiger'. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. She has also been roped in for a superhero film 'We Can Be Heroes'. Priyanka will also share screen space with Mindy Kaling, and is rumoured to have bagged 'Matrix 4' as well.