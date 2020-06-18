Video of Sushant Singh Rajput breaking down while remembering his mother on reality TV show goes viral

A video of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput breaking down on the sets of 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 4' after remembering his mother, has been going viral. The actor was seen crying, as the judge of the show Madhuri Dixit-Nene narrated a tale of her own.

Madhuri recollected an incident with her son. She said that her son had come back and while sitting on the sofa with his family, he stated that when he was away in Denver, he didn't realize it, but when sitting with mommy Madhuri, he told her that he actually missed her. Looking at Sushant, Madhuri then said that thus she understands what is he going through.

Remo, sitting besides Madhuri smiled, as she went on to state that Sushant's performance was too good. Sushant tried to hide his tears with a smile and while he continued to break down, Madhuri praised him and stated that he is such a good performer that the audience automatically accepts him.

Here's the viral video:

Sushant was paired with Shampa on the show. They were the second runner-up on the show. Interestingly, Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande was also part of the show. The two had an interesting moment, when Sushant went down on his knee for Ankita.