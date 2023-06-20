Watch: Video of Salman Khan referring to Katrina Kaif as his 'biwi' in front of Akshay Kumar goes viral

In the viral clip, Akshay Kumar can be seen pulling Salman Khan's leg by indirectly calling Katrina Kaif his wife.

Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Akshay Kumar are top actors in Indian cinema who have been entertaining us with their blockbuster films. Now, a video is going viral on social media in which Salman Khan can be seen referring to Katrina Kaif as his ‘biwi’.

The video that is going viral is from 10 Ka Dum set in which Akshay Kumar can be heard saying that Katrina and Salman (host of the show) are in the same team and no one hides anything from his wife. In the clip, Salman Khan can be heard indirectly calling Katrina Kaif his ‘biwi’. The video has been shared by one of Salman Khan’s fan pages.

Watch video:

Netizens reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Akshay b kbhi ranveer singh tha (Akshay Kumar was Ranveer Singh once upon a time).” The second one said, “Isliye girlfriend ko biwi nhi bolne ka.” The third person wrote, “poor katrina lost diamond.” The fourth one said, “The day trust issue started.” The fifth one said, “Dono kitne cute couple lagrae hain.” The sixth one said, “Woh din tha, jiske baad salman ne katrina ko akshay k saath kaam hi nahi karne diya.” The seventh one said, “Ye time ki katrina India ki crush thi.”

Salman and Katrina have always maintained a healthy friendship even post their break-up. Katrina Kaif is now married to Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are currently enjoying the success of their recent film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The director of the film, Laxman Utekar earlier revealed why he didn’t cast Katrina Kaif instead of Sara in the movie and now, the director has opened up on casting Vicky as the lead.

When asked why he didn’t cast Katrina Kaif instead of Sara Ali Khan opposite Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in the movie, the director said, “I couldn't get them on board this time because Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is in a different space and I feel Katrina ka joh aura hai and personality hai, mujhe personally laga nahi ki voh ek middle-class joint family ki bahu lag sakti hai. Agar future mein aisa kuch Banega joh unko suit karega toh kyun nahi. (I feel the personality and aura that Katrina Kaif carries, I personally felt she cannot suit the character of a middle-class daughter-in-law. If in the future something comes up that suits her, then why not).”

