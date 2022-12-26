Rohit Shetty's video criticising Bollywood for flops surfaces after Cirkus failure, Twitter says 'did he watch his film'

Rohit Shetty's latest release Cirkus has not worked at the box office

Rohit Shetty has been one of the most commercially successful filmmakers of Bollywood. Hence, when his latest film Cirkus did not work at the box office, many were taken aback. Interestingly, Rohit had himself addressed the trend of Hindi films not working at the box office not too long ago.

While promoting Cirkus, Rohit appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and addressed a query about why Bollywood films have not succeeded at the box office off late. Talking in Hindi, the filmmaker said, “The problem with us is that the entire film industry has come to Bandra and Andheri (suburbs in Mumbai). That is why films are not working for many people because they think this is the world. Nepen Sea Road to Bandra, there are 200 films made on this area and only four of them work.”

The filmmaker then added, “Our films work because we are grounded and we observe people and their problems.” A video of this small exchange has now surfaced online with many Twitter users criticizing the filmmaker given his most recent film has not worked at the box office. “We expected better from you,” tweeted one. Another wrote, “Did he watch his own film when making this statement?” One user shared the video and wrote in Hindi, “He observes people but still didn’t notice that they have become smarter. They don’t just accept anything now.”

Cirkus, Rohit’s latest film, stars Ranveer Singh in a double role, along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma. An adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, the film was panned by critics and audiences alike. It has registered the lowest opening weekend for any Rohit Shetty film in 14 years, barely earning Rs 20 crore in its first three days. It has broken a long run of continuous successes for the filmmaker, who delivered hits like Sooryavanshi, Simmba, Singham, and the Golmaal series in the last decade.