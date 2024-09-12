Video of Amrita Arora leaving parents' home a day before her father's death goes viral, fans say 'this is heartbreaking'

Amrita Arora's video waving her mother goodbye while exiting her parents' house a day before her father's death went viral on social media.

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's father Anil Mehta passed away on Wednesday. According to police officials, their father jumped off the sixth floor of their building. Now, as the family is grieving, a video of Amrita leaving her parents' house happy just a day before her father's death is going viral on social media.

On Thursday, a Reddit user shared a video of Amrita Arora being papped at her parents' house in Mumbai. The actress could be seen posing for the cameras as she made her way out of the building. She was seen waving goodbye to her mother who was standing at the balcony before moving towards her car. The actress was seen wearing a blue shirt.

What caught everyone's attention was that the actress was wearing the same blue shirt when she came to her parent's house after the sudden demise of her father. The video made fans wonder how life is so unpredictable.

One of the users wrote, "Damn, imagine he had all this going on and couldn't communicate it." Another user wrote, "Omg this is so sad she literally came today to see her dad in the same shirt." Another comment read, "This is so sad. While I am glad she saw her Pa one last time, the fact such a tragedy happened so soon afterward is absolutely heartbreaking."

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora were inconsolable as they reached their father's house after the news of his death. Malaika was reportedly in Pune and rushed to Mumbai after hearing the news. Their friends Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were also seen giving them support in the tough time. Malaika took to Instagram to mourn her father’s death in a heartwarming post, referring to him as a “gentle soul” and a “devoted grandfather.” The cremation will take place today(September 12) at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.