Video of Amitabh Bachchan thanking staff of Nanavati for taking good care of him goes viral

A video of Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently receiving treatment in Nanavati hospital after being tested for COVID-19, has been going viral. In the throwback video, Big B is seen thanking the doctors, nurses and staff of the hospital for taking good care of him.

Amitabh was heard saying in the video, "Namashkar, this is Amitabh Bachchan. I want to talk to all the doctors, nurses and the staff at Nanavati hospital, for the tremendous work you're doing in these very trying circumstances. I had shared a recent post on Twitter, which was from a billboard from Surat. The post read - 'do you know why the temples are closed? Because God is wearing a white coat and working in hospitals."

Calling the staff at the hospital God, he added, "All the doctors, nurses and staff from the hospital, you all are like God to someone. You'll are working so hard for the mankind. You have become the providers of life. I fold my hands and pay my respects to you all. This is very good deed. Without you all, who knows where would mankind go?"

Motivating his fans to stay optimistic, Big B said, "I want to spread this message. I know that these days are a little disappointing. They are trying times and everyone is being worked to their absolute limits. There's always fear, depression, but please, do not despair or panic. We're all together in this. We hope and wish that very soon we shall come out of these extranious circumstances."

He concluded the video with, "Thank you so much Nanavati hospital, all the nurses and doctors, and the people that are working there - the staff at the hospital. I have had a wonderful experience every time I have been to your facility. I know how much your care and love has been important for my health. I hope you keep working like that."

Watch the viral video here:

#AmitabhBachchan ji live from Nanavati Hospital - Thanking Doctors and Nurses #AishwaryaRaiBachchan &#JayaBachchan confirmed negative for Covid-19.. pic.twitter.com/rapoU4B7jr — Jigar Pandya (@JigarPandyaa) July 11, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan had received treatment from Nanavati even in the past, every time his kidney gave him a problem. For the uninitiated, the actor had a fatal accident on the sets of 'Coolie', which had damaged his kidney extensively.