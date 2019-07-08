Video: Ibrahim Ali Khan's banter with Sara Ali Khan is every brother-sister fight ever!

Sara Ali Khan is among the few Bollywood star kids who gets clicked rarely but is still one of the most loved. She shares a warm rapport with her family, especially when it comes to her mother Amrita Singh and brothers Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara, as well already know, is on a family vacation in London. The actress, who was last seen in Kedarnath and Simmba, has been giving us major family vacay goals there. She is often seen goofing around with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

After a cute photo shared on Sunday, Sara Ali Khan went on to post a fun video with her brother. The boomerang video saw the brother-sister duo walk together, till Ibrahim shoved Sara away after pushing her by the head. The two definitely had a chill Sunday Funday wearing trackpants and shorts. Sara paired the trackpants with neon jacket, while Ibrahim kept it monochrome in tee and shorts.

Watch their fun video here:

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's next co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda. She will soon begin shooting for Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan too. While Imtiaz Ali's movie, tentatively titled Aaj Kal, is slated for February 14, 2020 release, Coolie No 1 is scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, 2020.