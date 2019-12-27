VIDEO: Elated Salman Khan waves out to thousands of fans who came to wish him on his 54th birthday

On the occasion of his 54th birthday, Salman Khan took to his Instagram page and shared a video in which he is seen waving and thanking fans from the balcony of Galaxy Apartments.

It's 54th birthday of Salman Khan and the wishes for the superstar is being bombarded every second on social media pages. The superstar rang in his birthday a night prior in the presence of his family and close friends from the film industry. The bash was held at Sohail Khan's residence. Moreover, Arpita Khan Sharma gave one of the best gifts to Salman, a baby niece whom they named Ayat Sharma.

A while back, Salman came out of the balcony of his abode Galaxy Apartments to thank the whale of fans who were there to wish the superstar 'Happy Birthday'. Salman took to his Instagram page and shared a video in which he is seen waving and saluting thousands of fans and thanking them for their wishes.

Salman captioned the video stating, "A big thank u to all my fans ..."

Check out the video below:

In the video, Salman looks handsome as ever in a black full-sleeved T-Shirt and blue jeans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman had two releases in 2019 - Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat in which he was paired opposite Katrina Kaif. Salman's latest release is Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3 in which he reprised his role as Chulbul Pandey. The film also has Sonakshi Sinha and debutante Saiee Manjrekar as the female leads.

The superstar's upcoming film is Radhe in which he will be reuniting with Prabhu Deva. The film has Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. It's set to hit the screens in Eid 2020.