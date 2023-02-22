Search icon
Victoria Beckham gives shoutout to Kriti Sanon for her glamorous outfit, says 'loved it'

In the photo shared by Victoria Beckham, Kriti Sanon can be seen wearing a mint green dress styled by Sukriti Gover.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

Credit: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who often stuns us with her style, got a shout-out from Victoria Beckham for her glamorous outfit. The official page shared the photo of the actress and wrote, “loved it.”

Kriti Sanon re-shared the photo in which she can be seen wearing a mint green dress styled by Sukriti Gover and posing for the camera. Needless to say, the actress looks beautiful in the photo. Sharing the photo, Victoria Beckham wrote, “@kritisanon wears Assymetric ruched midi dress styled by @sukritigrover.”

Take a look:

On the personal front, as per the media reports, the actress is dating Adipurush co-star, and South superstar Prabhas, and they are soon planning to get married also. While many were speculating that there was an iota of truth in the rumours, Kriti cleared the air by saying that the rumours are baseless.

Recently, Kriti took to her Instagram story and issued a statement, brushing the rumours aside. She wrote, "It's neither Pyaar, nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-various rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!"

The speculations about Kriti and Prabhas’s dating have been in news for quite some time. Kriti and Prabhas will be seen in Adipurush, the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, directed by Om Raut. It was earlier slated to release on January 12, 2023; however, it will now hit the theatres on June 16, 2023. The film is based on the Indian epic Ramayana. Prabhas plays Lord Ram while Saif stars as the antagonist Lankesh in the movie.

