Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Alia Bhatt's Jigra were released in theaters on October 11.

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video clashed with Alia Bhatt's Jigra at the box office. Both the films released on the same day received mixed reviews.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Jigra were released in theaters on October 11. However, the Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri film made more money than Alia Bhatt's movie during the opening weekend.

After starting with ₹5.5 crore on Day 1, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video earned ₹6.9 crore on Saturday, showing a growth of about 30%. However, on Sunday, its earnings dipped slightly to ₹6.25 crore, bringing the total for the opening weekend to ₹18.65 crore, according to Sacnilk.

In comparison, Jigra collected ₹16.75 crore during its first weekend. Directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, Jigra received mixed feedback from audiences and critics. The film opened with ₹4.55 crore, making it Alia Bhatt's second-lowest opening after Highway, which earned ₹3.42 crore on its first day in 2014. On Saturday, Jigra saw a 40% increase, earning ₹6.55 crore. However, on Sunday, it experienced a drop again, collecting ₹5.15 crore, based on early estimates from Sacnilk. This brings its total for the opening weekend to ₹16.25 crore.

Meanwhile, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has faced negative reviews and controversy for using the Stree character without permission, prompting an apology from director Raaj Shaandilya. Jigra and Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's mixed responses impacted their box office collections.

After facing backlash about the same, the makers of the Rajkummar and Triptii film decided to remove all the references to the Stree franchise. Raaj, on X (formerly Twitter), issued the apology with a long note, that reads, "I Raaj Shaandilyaa the director of the film “Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video” on behalf of myself and on behalf of Super Cassettes Ind. Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Motion Pictures and Wakaoo Films, the producers of the film, extend our sincere and unconditional apology for the unauthorized use of characters and dialogue from Maddock Films’ franchise “Stree” in our film. We deeply regret any harm caused to Maddock Films and their franchise as a result of this infringement."

