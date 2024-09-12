Twitter
Kolkata: Unattended bag at RG Kar hospital sparks panic amid doctors' protests

Veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury dies at 72 after prolonged illness

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri search for their stolen CD in 'hilarious laugh-riot'

A day before Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Buckingham Murders’ release, makers take big decision; film to release in...

Wetland virus in China: Know causes, symptoms and more about this new tick-borne virus

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri search for their stolen CD in 'hilarious laugh-riot'

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also marked the comeback of Mallika Sherawat, and several netizens called her a 'pleasant surprise'.

Simran Singh

Sep 12, 2024, 04:14 PM IST

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri search for their stolen CD in 'hilarious laugh-riot'
Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
After the huge success of Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao is back with another comedy. This time he's paired with another Stree, Triptii Dimri and their rom-com is trip to the 90s. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will soon be released in the cinemas, and the trailer of the film was unveiled in Mumbai on September 12. 

Directed by Raaj Shandaliya (Dream Girl franchise), Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is a 'laugh riot' based on the hunt for the missing CD. Following the success of Srikanth and Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao is back to enchant audiences with another compelling role, while Triptii Dimri continues to captivate with her vibrant presence. Together, they promise to deliver a film that evokes the colorful, heartwarming essence of the 90s, complete with a fun twist involving a missing CD of Vicky (Rajkummar) and Vidya's (Triptii) wedding night. The movie also marks the comeback of Mallika Sherawat after RK/RKay. 

As soon as the trailer was dropped, several netizens called it 'another hit of Rajkummar Rao'. A few fans of the actor said, "2024 is Rajkummar Rao's year." A netizen wrote, "Paiso ki kami nhi hai mujhe, Kisi se bhi udhar le lunga" most relatable dialogue of the Century." Another netizen wrote, "Hum jaise middle class ladke na date pe nahi bhandaro main jate hai. Hilarious dialogue."  

The trailer was revealed with a grand event, graced by Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Archana Puran Singh, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania, Mubeen Saudagar, Jaswant Singh. Producer Bhushan Kumar,, Shiv Chanana, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde  & Vimal Lahoti Along with Raaj Shaandilyaa, and Music Composer: Sachin Jigar. 

Produced by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films, in association with Kathavachak Films, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will be released in cinemas on Dusherra on October 11, 2024.

