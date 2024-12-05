Headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will start streaming on Netflix from December 7.

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the leading roles, the comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was released in the theatres on October 11 in the Dussehra weekend. The film, which also featured Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, and Mukesh Tiwari among others, failed to perform well at the box office and could only earn Rs 41 crore in India.

Around two months after its release, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is all set for its OTT premiere. On Thursday, the streaming giant Netflix took to its social media handles, shared the announcement poster, and wrote, "Apni VHS tapes nikal lijiye, unki woh wali CD aapke screen par aane wali hain. Watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on Netflix, out 7 December."

Apni VHS tapes nikal lijiye, unki woh wali CD aapke screen par aane wali hain

Watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on Netflix, out 7 December.#VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideoOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/2xerrpOfGa — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 5, 2024

After the trailer of the film was released, it was alleged that the 2024 Bollywood comedy is the copy of the 2014 Hollywood hit Sex Tape. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video follows the titular married couple on a frantic search of a CD with a video of their wedding night, whereas Sex Tape revolves around a married couple who make a sex tape to spice up their relationship only to wake up the next morning to find that it has gone missing.

Raaj Shaandilyaa, who has helmed Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri film, denied all such allegations in an interview with PTI. He said, "Someone asked me on Twitter, 'Is this film like Sex Tape? I'm like, 'There's no sex in our film'. I was told by one of our writers that in that film their video goes viral on the Internet. The video in our film is made by the couple and they lose the CD because of their negligence. The characters and story are different. Our film has nothing to do with Sex Tape. I've not even seen Sex Tape. I didn't get inspired by it, rather I got inspired by life and the people around me."

