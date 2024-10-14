Featuring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri as the titular married couple, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video also saw a major drop in its collections on its first Monday.

Headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, the comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was released in the theatres on October 11. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film follows the titular married couple, played by Rajkummar and Triptii, on a frantic search of a CD with a video of their wedding night.

In its opening weekend, the film earned Rs 18.8 crore net in India and grossed Rs 27.40 crore worldwide. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, on its fourth day of release, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has added Rs 2.25 crore to its collections and taken its four-day domestic earnings to Rs 21.05 crore.

The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer clashed at the box office with Jigra. The Vasan Bala directorial lost out to Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in its opening weekend as Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer earned Rs 16.6 crore net in India in its first three days. Even on their first Monday, Rajkummar Rao film has earned more than Alia Bhatt film, which collected around Rs 1.5 crore on October 11. However, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial saw a drop of around 60% on its first Monday and with negative reviews from audiences and critics, it will be interesting to see if it is able to beat Jigra in the long run.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, the Raaj Shaandilyaa-directed comedy also stars Archana Puran Singh, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania, Mubeen Saudagar, and Jaswant Singh in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films, in association with Kathavachak Films.

READ | Meet Akshay, Amitabh's co-star, whom Kareena Kapoor called 'kaali billi', was linked to three actors, is third wife of...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.