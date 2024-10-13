Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video started strong with ₹5.25 crore on Friday, outperforming Alia Bhatt's Jigra, which was also released that day.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video started strong with ₹5.25 crore on Friday, outperforming Alia Bhatt's Jigra, which was also released that day. As per Sacnilk.com, the difference between the two films narrowed on Saturday, as Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video made ₹6.75 crore, while Jigra increased its earnings to ₹6.50 crore.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has faced negative reviews and controversy for using the Stree character without permission, prompting an apology from director Raaj Shaandilya. Jigra and Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's mixed responses impacted their box office collections.

After facing backlash about the same, the makers of the Rajkummar and Triptii film decided to remove all the references to the Stree franchise. Raaj, on X (formerly Twitter), issued the apology with a long note, that reads, "I Raaj Shaandilyaa the director of the film “Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video” on behalf of myself and on behalf of Super Cassettes Ind. Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Motion Pictures and Wakaoo Films, the producers of the film, extend our sincere and unconditional apology for the unauthorized use of characters and dialogue from Maddock Films’ franchise “Stree” in our film. We deeply regret any harm caused to Maddock Films and their franchise as a result of this infringement."

The note further states, "We are taking immediate steps to rectify the issue and are in the process of removing all infringing content from our film wherein we have used character and dialogue from Maddock Films Stree. at the earliest. It will be our endeavour to complete this process by Tuesday,15th October 2024, to the full satisfaction of Maddock Films. We also commit to ensuring that no such unauthorized usage will occur in the future."

The note concludes by saying, "We further confirm that our film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is in no way associated with Maddock Films, their Stree and Stree 2 franchises, or any of the characters therein. Additionally, we make no claim to any intellectual property rights in Stree, Stree 2, or any related characters." Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is currently running in cinemas. Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video stars Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, and Mallika Sherawat in prominent roles.

