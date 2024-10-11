Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which revolves around a newlywed couple who find themselves in trouble when their video from their wedding night is stolen, marks Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's first collaboration.

Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao are the new on-screen pair creating a buzz with their recent release, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Directed by Raaj Shaandiliyaa, this comedy-drama has hit the theatre on Thursday.

The fans are praising the film for its interesting plot. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video which revolves around a newlywed couple who find themselves in trouble when their video from their wedding night is stolen, marks Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's first collaboration. It also features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, and others.

As per reports and early trends, the film is expected to earn between Rs 5 crore to 7 crore on day 1. The movie has sold 22,000 tickets across the top three national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Of these, approximately 16,500 tickets were sold at PVR Inox, while Cinepolis accounted for about 5,500 tickets. It is projected to earn around Rs 5 crore on its opening day, Friday, but this figure will largely depend on walk-in bookings and current sales.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video follows the titular married couple on a frantic search of a CD with a video of their wedding night, whereas Sex Tape revolves around a married couple who make a sex tape to spice up their relationship only to wake up the next morning to find that it has gone missing. Shaandilyaa said he found out that there was a film called Sex Tape after the trailer launch of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which is set in the 1990s.

"Someone asked me on Twitter, 'Is this film like Sex Tape? I'm like, 'There's no sex in our film'. I was told by one of our writers that in that film their video goes viral on the Internet. The video in our film is made by the couple and they lose the CD because of their negligence. The characters and story are different. Our film has nothing to do with Sex Tape. I've not even seen Sex Tape. I didn't get inspired by it, rather I got inspired by life and the people around me," the director told PTI in an interview.

He is already working on the sequel of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which will be set around the early days of the Internet. "Where this film ends, we've got a sequel, which will be set 10-15 years later, when the advent of the Internet has happened. We've written the story. We will shoot this film after I make another film," he added.