Bollywood

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 90s' news readers Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri announce ‘parivarik’ film in hilarious way

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri announced the trailer release date of their 'pariwarik' film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 08:11 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

The teaser for the eagerly awaited film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is out today, offering a glimpse into a nostalgic journey like no other! Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, the film is set in a lively 90s newsroom and promises a vibrant mix of laughter and drama.

Save the date for the trailer release on September 12, 2024! With its 97% Pariwarik appeal, the film is poised to capture the energetic essence of the 90s. The project is backed by a stellar collaboration of Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde & Rajesh Bahl, and Raaj Shaandilyaa & Vimal Lahoti. 

In the teaser, Rajkummar Rao and Tirpti Dimri can be heard saying, “Namaskar…Is waqt ki sabse badi khabar aa rahi hai maya nagri Mumbai se. Jaha jaane maane nirmata Bhushan Kumar, Ma muradein meri puri kar de halwa batungi se lekar Chaar botal vodka kaam mera roz ka banane waale T-series k malik, anya kai nirmataon ke saath le kar aa rhe hain 100% 90 ka cinema. Film ka naam hai, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (Today's biggest story is from Mumbai. Film producer Bhushan Kumar, known for his music company T-series which has produced songs like Chaar botal vodka kaam mera roz ka and Ma muradein meri puri kar de halwa batungi brings 100% 90s cinema in collaboration with other producers. The film has been titled Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video).”

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films in association with Thinkink Picturez, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024.

