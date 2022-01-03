Vicky Kaushal's pic with family from his wedding goes viral, fans are all hearts

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s fans often wait for them to post their pictures on social media. Their wedding was one of the biggest events of the year 2021. Everyone in the country was so excited to witness them getting married.

Vicky Kaushal’s latest picture with his family from his wedding with Katrina Kaif is doing rounds on Instagram. The picture has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Fans started commenting on Vicky's picture as soon as it was uploaded. One of their fans wrote, “Beautiful family simple family,” another mentioned, “SADDA PUNJABI MUNDDA CHAK DITTE PHATTE.”

Take a look:

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9. Sharing the wedding photo, Vicky-Katrina wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

The couple’s wedding festivities were held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan from December 7 to December 9.