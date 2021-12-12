Vicky Kaushal's cousin gives tour of wedding venue Six Senses Fort- Watch video

The most anticipated event of the year, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding happened on December 9 at Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan. Their fans are extremely happy to see them together, they poured love.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been sharing the pictures from their wedding in order to express their happiness, seek blessings from their fans. Undoubtedly, they look adorable together. Be it venue or playlist, their fans eagerly waited for each and every detail. They also wanted to witness the biggest event of the year. However, the couple decided not to disclose such details.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s cousin uploaded a video on her YouTube channel while giving a glimpse of the Six Senses Fort. In the video, she can be seen showing her room, the venue.

Take a look:

On Monday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal travelled to Rajasthan with their families. At the Mumbai airport, both actors were photographed (separately). On Tuesday, their wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony. A sehrabandi ceremony is said to have preceded the pheras. On Wednesday, the sangeet took place.

The couple had been dating for two years. The Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, was the setting for the festivities. Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur and husband Kabir Khan, Malavika Mohanan, and Sharvari Wagh were among the few film industry guests invited.