Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny welcomes ‘Parjai Ji’ Katrina Kaif to the family, see post here

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are officially husband and wife. The couple kept their courtship and wedding extremely private, only revealing it to the world when they shared their wedding photos on Instagram. On social media, a number of Bollywood celebs congratulated the newlyweds. Sunny Kaushal, Vicky's younger brother, has made the sweetest wish. Sunny welcomed ‘parjaiji’ Katrina to their family in an Instagram post, and it completely stole our hearts. On December 9, Katrina and Vicky exchanged vows at the opulent Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.



He wrote, "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple (sic),"

Among the many Bollywood celebs who congratulated them, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's emotional message to Katrina Kaif stood out. On December 9, Katrina and Vicky married at the opulent Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

Arpita wrote, "Heartiest congratulations Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness (sic)."

The pre-wedding celebrations began on December 7 with a 'Mehendi,' and continued on December 8 with a big Punjabi Sangeet Night. According to several media sources, the couple performed the pheras on Thursday afternoon in front of their relatives and friends. Vicky and Katrina are reportedly organising a reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends.