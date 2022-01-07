Vicky Kaushal's beefed-up picture goes VIRAL, see pic

Vicky Kaushal ended 2021 with celebrations. His marriage with Katrina Kaif was the most celebrated event of the year, and now the actor has started his year with a bang. The 'Sanju' actor has posted a picture of him flexing his arms, and his beefed-up look went viral instantly.

Check out Vicky's new avatar

Kaushal's avatar is facinating, and his trainer Tejas Lalwani was also impressed by him. Thus, he had posted Vicky's picture on Insta stories with the caption, "Discipline has got a new name." (Image source: Tejas Lalwani)

Well, the picture of Vicky is nice, but the funniest part comes from the comments section. Many fans of Vicky praised his effort, and there were some who tried to ridcule him. A user commented saying, "Shaddi krke bhai body bna rha hai." While another user said, "Shadi krne se body v bnta h." One of his female fan said, "Stop posting thirst traps now, we know you’re married." Even Vicky's famous line from 'Massan' got mentioned by a fan with a humorous twist, "Ab dukh khatam ho gaya hoga."

Yesterday, Vicky used his Instagram Stories to turn a happy photo of his sister-in-law, Isabelle Kaif, into a birthday greeting. Vicky posted a photo of Isabelle wearing a Star Wars tee and cap and smiling at the camera. He wrote, “Happiest birthday, Isy. Have the most wonderful time working and partying today.” Vicky also sent her a hug and a kiss in the form of emojis and added the cake emoji to his post.

On December 9, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding was a private and lavish ceremony, with only the couple's closest friends and families in attendance. On the work front, Vicky is busy shooting his next with Sara Ali Khan, and he will also be seen with Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday in 'Govinda Mera Naam.' Whereas Katrina will next be seen in 'Tiger 3,' and she has also signed a project with director Sriram Raghavan and co-star Vijay Sethupathi.