Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam turn nostalgic as 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' clocks 3 years

As Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam's film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' completed three years of its release on Tuesday, the actors took a trip down the memory lane to express their gratitude.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky posted a bunch of pictures from the film and BTS pictures having fun on sets with his fellow cast and crew members. His co-star Yami Gauam can also be spotted in the pictures. Vicky also shared a picture with director Aditya Dhar, from the day when they were bestowed with National Awards for their work in the film. In the caption, he wrote, "Forever grateful. #3yearsofUriTheSurgicalStrike."

Meanwhile, Yami took to Instagram to celebrate three years of the hit film. She shared a string of images from the film's sets. "Countless memories and profound gratitude. 3 years of Uri: The Surgical strike," Yami captioned the post.

Take a look:

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the war drama is based on the Indian Army`s 2016 surgical strike in Pakistan. The film also stars Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, and Kirti Kulhari among others.