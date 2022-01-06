Vicky Kaushal wishes sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif on her birthday, gives her cute nickname

With a kind wish, Vicky Kaushal made Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif's birthday a little bit more memorable. Vicky used his Instagram Stories to turn a happy photo of his sister-in-law into a birthday greeting.

Vicky posted a photo of Isabelle wearing a Star Wars tee and cap and smiling at the camera. He wrote, “Happiest birthday, Isy. Have the most wonderful time working and partying today.” Vicky also sent her a hug and a kiss in the form of emojis and added the cake emoji to his post.

On December 9, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding was small and personal, with only the couple's closest friends and families in attendance. "Full fun and joy," Isabelle captioned inside photographs from Vicky and Katrina's haldi ceremony, which she released just days after the wedding. " My cheeks still hurt from smiling so much.” She continued with further details from the closely guarded wedding.

Isabelle wrote Vicky a heartfelt greeting the day after the wedding, welcoming vicky into the family. She wrote, “Yesterday, I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world forever and ever and ever.”