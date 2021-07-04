Vicky Kaushal welcomes home new luxury car reportedly worth over Rs 2 crore, shares photo

Bollywood’s chocolate boy, Vicky Kaushal has over the years made a mark for himself in the industry and now the actor has rewarded himself with a swanky-looking new luxury car. Vicky has become the proud owner of a luxurious SUV worth over Rs 2 crore.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Raazi’ actor shared a photo of himself standing next to his new car with a wide smile on his face. “Welcome Home buddy! Thank you Navnit Motors Jaguar Land Rover Mumbai, for an amazing experience. @landrover.navnit motors @landrover_in,” he wrote in his caption.

Soon after he shared the post, Vicky’s fans and friends congratulated him and praised his new car. His friend and ‘Uri’ director, Aditya Dhar took to the comments section and wrote, “Shotgun!! Congratulations mere Bhai!! Aise he Mehnat aur Tarakki karo!!” Sophie Choudry commented, “So awesome!!! Mubarak,” while Sayani Gupta wrote, “Stunner.” Nimrat Kaur also dropped fire emojis in the comments.

As per a cardekho.com report, Vicky’s Land Rover Range Rover car is a 5-seater Luxury available in a price range of Rs. 2.10 - 4.38 crore. The SUV is available in eight variants.

Meanwhile, Vicky has also been making headlines over his rumoured relationship with actor Katrina Kaif. Vicky has been spotted multiple times at the actor’s residence. While the couple has not made any official announcement yet, Sonam Kapoor’s brother, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that the two are together.

On a chat show with Zoom, when Harsh Varrdhan was asked which relationship from the film industry does he believe to be true or a PR move? He replied, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true" but quickly added, "Am I going to get in trouble for it?”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has films like 'The Immortal Ashwathama', 'Sardar Udham Singh' and a biopic on Sam Manekshaw in the pipeline.