Vicky Kaushal waves at paps outside Katrina Kaif’s residence ahead of wedding, watch video

Fans are going crazy over Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding news. Fans want to know everything about it, from the venue, outfits to the rules and regulations.

Amid preparations, Vicky Kaushal was spotted reaching Katrina’s residence.

Take a look-

Amid no official confirmation from the bride or the groom, an IANS report on December 2 claimed that Sawai Madhopur the district administration on Thursday issued an order calling a meeting at 10.15 am on Friday to discuss the law and order arrangements and crowd control measures in the wake of the high-profile wedding of Vicky and Katrina. The report stated, the order issued by Additional District Collector Suraj Singh Negi said that the meeting will be chaired by the District Collector, and will be attended by the Superintendent of police, representatives of the hotel, forest rangers and other officials.

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal's neighbour, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, has confirmed Vicky and Katrina's wedding.

In an interview with a TV channel, ABP News, while wishing Katrina all the best, when asked if wedding preps were on at full swing at Vicky's residence or not, Krushna Abhishek said, "Haan shaadi ki tyaariyaan chal rahi hai unki lekin bahut andar andar chal rahi hai. Abhi take bahar nahi ayi hai." He then goes on to say how the two look good together and are wonderful human beings.

Meanwhile, an IANS report quoting sources stated that guests attending the much-hyped wedding between Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shall be given secret codes to keep the marriage ceremony completely confidential.