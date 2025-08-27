Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick calls H-1B visa system ‘scam,’ warns of BIG policy shifts

Vicky Kaushal takes off his shoes while being honoured at Mumbai airport, wins internet: Watch viral video

India Rains LIVE Updates: 30 killed after landslide hits Vaishno Devi Yatra route; heavy rains disrupts trains, traffic in Jammu

Celina Jaitly shares unseen selfie with Esha Deol, Lara Dutta as No Entry turns 20: 'Instead of Bipasha Basu...'

Charu Asopa reunites with ex-husband Rajeev Sen in Bikaner, shares emotional video of daughter Ziaana: Watch

Amid Trump Tariff Row, India, US set to sign USD 1 billion Tejas jet engine deal

US President Donald Trump reiterates preventing India-Pakistan nuclear clash, says he spoke with 'very terrific man, Modi of India...'; warned Pak of...

Chhattisgarh Horror: Man brutally kills mother with axe, sits near body singing for hours; attacks police

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 10 wishes, WhatsApp messages, status to celebrate Ganpati Bappa

Elon Musk's SpaceX's giant Starship successfully lands on its tenth test flight; watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick calls H-1B visa system ‘scam,’ warns of BIG policy shifts

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick calls H-1B visa system ‘scam,’ warns of BIG

Vicky Kaushal takes off his shoes while being honoured at Mumbai airport, wins internet: Watch viral video

Vicky Kaushal takes off his shoes while being honoured at Mumbai airport

Celina Jaitly shares unseen selfie with Esha Deol, Lara Dutta as No Entry turns 20: 'Instead of Bipasha Basu...'

Celina Jaitly shares unseen selfie with Esha Deol, Lara Dutta

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Vicky Kaushal takes off his shoes while being honoured at Mumbai airport, wins internet: Watch viral video

Vicky Kaushal recently appeared in Chhaava, a historical action drama directed by Laxman Utekar and based on Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel Chhava.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 08:36 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Vicky Kaushal takes off his shoes while being honoured at Mumbai airport, wins internet: Watch viral video
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Vicky Kaushal, who recently came back to Mumbai with Ranbir Kapoor, received a warm gesture from a fan at the airport. In a video circulating online, he is seen joining his hands as a fan draped a shawl over him.

The same fan then presented him with a small statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, prompting Vicky to respectfully remove his shoes before accepting it. He also stopped to pose for pictures.

For his journey, Vicky kept it casual in a grey hoodie, matching pants, and sneakers. The clip drew admiration online, with comments like, "Genuine sanskar (qualities)," "Beautiful, respect for Vicky," and "Not goosebumps, but I got tears in my eyes." Another person wrote, "His parents taught him well."

The actor recently appeared in Chhaava, a historical action drama directed by Laxman Utekar and based on Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel Chhava. Vicky played the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the Maratha Empire’s second ruler, known for his bravery and commitment to protecting his faith and land. The film, featuring Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Ashutosh Rana, released on February 14 and grossed ₹716.88 crore in India.

Next, Vicky will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. Announced in January 2024, the project marks Vicky’s first time working with Bhansali, while Ranbir reunites with the director after Saawariya (2007). Alia previously collaborated with Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Suniel Shetty slams artist for ‘ghatiya mimicry’ during event in Bhopal, video goes viral: Watch
Suniel Shetty slams artist for ‘ghatiya mimicry’ during event in Bhopal
Kolkata Law College Rape: Chargesheet says accused filmed assault through exhaust fan hole
Kolkata Law College Rape: Chargesheet says accused filmed assault through...
Amid Trump Tariff Row, India, US set to sign USD 1 billion Tejas jet engine deal
Amid Trump Tariff Row, India, US set to sign USD 1 billion Tejas jet engine deal
After Dream11's exit, which brand will sponsor Team India's jersey? Check possible contenders
After Dream11's exit, which brand will sponsor Team India's jersey? Check here
Mohammed Siraj makes BIG claim about Jasprit Bumrah during England tour, Team India star pacer says, 'Responsibility...'
Mohammed Siraj makes BIG claim about Jasprit Bumrah during England tour, Team In
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE