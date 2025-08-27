Vicky Kaushal takes off his shoes while being honoured at Mumbai airport, wins internet: Watch viral video

Vicky Kaushal recently appeared in Chhaava, a historical action drama directed by Laxman Utekar and based on Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel Chhava.

Vicky Kaushal, who recently came back to Mumbai with Ranbir Kapoor, received a warm gesture from a fan at the airport. In a video circulating online, he is seen joining his hands as a fan draped a shawl over him.

The same fan then presented him with a small statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, prompting Vicky to respectfully remove his shoes before accepting it. He also stopped to pose for pictures.

For his journey, Vicky kept it casual in a grey hoodie, matching pants, and sneakers. The clip drew admiration online, with comments like, "Genuine sanskar (qualities)," "Beautiful, respect for Vicky," and "Not goosebumps, but I got tears in my eyes." Another person wrote, "His parents taught him well."

The actor recently appeared in Chhaava, a historical action drama directed by Laxman Utekar and based on Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel Chhava. Vicky played the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the Maratha Empire’s second ruler, known for his bravery and commitment to protecting his faith and land. The film, featuring Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Ashutosh Rana, released on February 14 and grossed ₹716.88 crore in India.

Next, Vicky will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. Announced in January 2024, the project marks Vicky’s first time working with Bhansali, while Ranbir reunites with the director after Saawariya (2007). Alia previously collaborated with Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).