Vicky Kaushal impresses netizens by taking 'spiritual dip' in Ganga, video goes viral

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal has charmed his fans away by showing his spiritual side. Today, the actor shared a reel on his Instagram in which he is feeling de-stressed by taking a dip in the river Ganga at Rishikesh. In the short video, we see Vicky emerging from Ganga with folded hands, soaked in spirituality, and sending the vibes of Lord Mahadev.

Vicky posted this video with the caption "Har Har Gange," and till now, the reel has garnered more than a million likes and over 4,000 comments.

Here's the reel

Netizens are mighty impressed with Vicky's spiritual dip, and they showered the reel with loveable comments. Siddhant Chaturvedi commented on his post with a 'folding hands' emoji. A user added, "Roz Roz kaise Dil aa Jata hai tum pe." Another fan of Vicky added, "My love." One of the users of Vicky asserted, "Oh my Vicky... you are on fireee." Raghav Juyal commented, "Zindagi zindabad...bhai har har Gange." Another netizen added, "Jai ho pandit ji." One of his fans mentioned his wife and said, "Katrina Kaif Zindabad." Another die-hard said, "@katrinakaif you are the lucky one seriously." A fan of URI actor added, "You tripped me Vicky."

READ: Vicky Kaushal makes fans sweat as he flaunts his washboard abs, drool-worthy photo goes VIRAL

Vicky Kaushal sure knows how to make his fans drool with his fantastic photos every now and then. The actor, who works out regularly in the gym, took some time to show off his toned physique to his followers. He captioned the photo, "Got 99 problems but the bench ain't one."

Vicky had uploaded some images from their outing on a boat with his wife Katrina Kaif. His wife Katrina is shown in one of the photos with her arms around Vicky. The duo can be seen soaking up some sun on the boat in Vicky's selfie. While the actor from Sanju is spotted shirtless, Katrina is seen wearing a black cap. Another photo shows him shirtless and with his back to the camera, posing solo.

On the work front, Vicky will appear in director Laxman Utekar's untitled film opposite Sara Ali Khan, as well as Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.