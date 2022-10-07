Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal pose with Shah Rukh Khan in throwback photo from Asoka sets

Sham Kaushal/Instagram

Sham Kaushal, a popular action director, took to his Instagram on Wednesday, October 5, and shared a throwback photo in which his two sons Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal, both leading actors now, are seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of the epic historical film Asoka released in 2001.

Apart from the three actors, Sham himself and director Vishnu Vardhan, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2021 critically acclaimed film Shershaah in which Sidharth Malhotra portrayed the Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra, are also visible in the photo.

"By God’s grace, this photo was taken in 2001 during the shooting of Asoka in Film City. Vishnu Vardhan was the asstt (assistant) director & Vicky was studying in 8th standards.No body ever imagined that one day Vicky will join film line & in 2022 both of them will be winning Best Director & Best Actor Awards respectively for Shershaah & Sardar Udham. Destiny & God’s blessings. Rab di meher", wrote the proud father along with the picture.

As soon as the photo was shared on Instagram, it went viral. Netizens also reacted to the photo with some amusing reactions. One Instagram user wrote, "Who also thought that same guy will get Katrina Kaif", while another comment read, "Kisi ko nhi pta tha yeh Katrina ji ke dulhe banenge". Vicky and Katrina tied the knot with each other in December last year.



For the unversed, Sham Kaushal has been associated with the Hindi film industry since the 1990s. He choreographs stunt sequences in Hindi movies and has the record of winning the Filmfare Award for Best Action five times, the highest by an individual. He has been awarded the Black Lady statuette for these movies - Dangal, Bajirao Mastani, Gunday, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Krrish.