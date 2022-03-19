Vicky Kaushal steps out for family dinner date with Katrina Kaif, mother-in-law

Vicky Kaushal is a family man, and time and again he has proved his love for his people. Kaushal took his wife and mother-in-law for a dinner date, and the trio was spotted at the restaurant.

Here are the pictures

Once again, Vicky has won netizens' hearts and his gesture was applauded by many. One of the users said, "epitome of simplicity and cuteness." While another user added, "Gorgeous couple they desrve the world." "Woah what a family," recalled a user. Another netizen said, "Awwww sasu ma ke saat Vicky." One of the users asserted, "So much more respect in this relationship than with ranbir." "Such an amazing family!!" claims another netizen.

The newlyweds celebrated the festival of colours at home with Vicky's family. Katrina took to her Instagram handle to give her fans a glimpse of her first Holi celebrations post-wedding. The 'Tiger 3' actress shared a couple of photos happily posing with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal and his family including his parents and brother, actor Sunny Kaushal. All five of them were seen sporting white outfits and had red colour, which symbolises 'newness' as per Hindu traditions, on their faces. "Happy Holi," Katrina wrote alongside the photos and followed it up with heart emojis.

On Thursday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were in the news for all the right reasons. The couple who tied the knot in December last year, made people's jaws drop with their stunning entry at the Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta's 50th birthday party on Thursday.

Vicky and Katrina exchanged vows in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. On the work front, Katrina will be seen in 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan. Vicky, on the other hand, has director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-film alongside Sara Ali Khan, 'Govinda Mera Naam,' and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in his kitty.