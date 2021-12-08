Vicky sings 'Teri Ore' for Katrina Kaif, old video of him flirting goes viral - WATCH

The most awaited Bollywood wedding of the year is just around the corner. As Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to tie the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, the actors' fans can't keep calm. Now, a behind-the-scenes video from one of the first interviews between Vicky and Katrina has gone viral on the internet.

The original video, published on the Film Companion YouTube channel, is from 2019. In the video, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are seen discussing about their films, fears and fame with each other. The digital entertainment platform shared a BTS clip from the session on their social media channels on Tuesday.

As the video begins, Vicky says, "“I am actually excited to talk to you.” Katrina responds him with, “Thank you, I am very excited to talk to you as well.” Katrina Kaif is also seen asking for a lip balm from the 'Sardar Udham' actor, to which he replies, "I do." The 'Welcome' actress asks Vicky to say nice things about her on camera.

Reacting to this, Vicky sings Katrina's famous romantic track "Teri Ore" for her and amusingly says, "All the fingers are Teri Ore." The song 'Teri Ore' is from Katrina Kaif-Akshay Kumar's hit comedy 'Singh Is King'. As Vicky flirts with Katrina, their chemistry is simply adorable.



Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding festivities are scheduled to take place from December 7 to December 9. As per our sources, the Mehendi ceremony happened yesterday on Tuesday. Ladies Sangeet will take place later today and the celebrated couple will marry each other on Thursday. The whole ceremony has been kept a private affair as a total of 120 guests, including Vicky and Katrina's families and friends, are expected to attend the three-day wedding festivities.