Vicky Kaushal shows his protective side for rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif, here's how

Vicky Kaushal has reportedly shown his protective side for Katrina Kaif during her photoshoot recently

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's personal life has come in news more often than expected. After Vicky proposed Katrina Kaif in front of Salman Khan, link-up rumours about the two began at full speed. Amidst that, news about Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi's break-up made rounds of the internet.

Soon after reports started claiming that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are a couple and want to keep it a secret, at least at the moment. However news about their PDA did not stop. A recent report has gone on to suggest that Vicky became protective about Katrina and started giving her pick up and drop service to her shoots.

A source told Bollywood Bubble, “They are extremely serious about each other. While many think it’s part of film promotions, we think differently. Recently, Vicky was even spotted dropping Katrina to a studio for a brand shoot. Not just that, he even went to pick her up. All this has been happening silently.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal, who kickstarted the year with a bang with his movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, is now shooting for Shoojit Sircar's Udham Singh biopic. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Bharat with Salman Khan, will soon re-unite with Akshay Kumar for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.