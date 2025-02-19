Chhaava is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, among others.

Vicky Kaushal is taking the world by storm for his portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the recently released film Chhaava. The biopic, based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's brave son, is getting rave reviews from critics and fans. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, is running in theatres successfully, having crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. Now, the makers, Maddock Films have shared a behind-the-scenes look at the months-long training that Vicky Kaushal had to undergo to prepare for the part.

On Tuesday, Vicky Kaushal and Maddock Films shared a joint post on Instagram, detailing the 6-month long process of preparation that trained him to play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal underwent rigorous horse riding lessons, calling them 'extremely rigorous', along with weapons training. The actor, in the video, could also be seen diligently practicing the various action sequences of the film to perfect them. "On each day there was about 6-8 hours of training work," he said.

Vicky Kaushal recalled how on most days when he would return home, he would see some wound on his body, thanks to the training. "The kind of discipline that has come into my life has never been there before. One thing was certain I had to bulk up a lot. I have to gain good muscle mass. Laxman sir had called Dinu sir and said that he had found his Chhaava," Vicky Kaushal said.

For the unversed, Chhaava is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, Vineet Kumar Singh as Kavi Kalash, and Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite, among others.

