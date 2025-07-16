Vicky Kaushal shares adorable unseen photos on Katrina Kaif's 42nd birthday: 'Hello Birthday Girl...'

Vicky also posted a sweet selfie in which he is seen kissing Katrina lovingly. In another photo, he is sitting with his arms wrapped around her.

As Katrina Kaif turned 42 on Wednesday, husband Vicky Kaushal made her day extra special with an adorable birthday post on Instagram. The Sam Bahadur actor shared a bunch of unseen photos that captured some cosy and candid moments between the two.

One picture showed Katrina making a goofy face, while another had her posing beautifully by the beach with her wet hair. Vicky also posted a sweet selfie in which he is seen kissing Katrina lovingly. In another photo, he is sitting with his arms wrapped around her.

“Hello Birthday Girl! I U,” Vicky captioned the post.

A Love Story Away From the Limelight

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, after keeping their relationship under wraps for nearly two years. The couple had an intimate wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, with only close friends and family present.

While they usually prefer to keep their personal lives private, their rare public displays of affection and sweet social media moments often go viral and are loved by fans.

Still Going Strong and Supportive

The couple is often seen praising each other at public events and interviews, highlighting the strong bond they share. Though they don’t overshare, their gestures—like Vicky’s recent birthday post—give fans a glimpse into their loving relationship.

What’s Next for Katrina?

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has not yet announced her next film. She was last seen in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Fans were looking forward to seeing her in Zoya Akhtar’s much-talked-about film Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. However, with no recent updates, the project now appears to have been shelved.