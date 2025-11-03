FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to hold rallies in Saharsa, Katihar today; Nitish Kumar to campaign in Bhagalpur

India Lifts ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Former India captain Mithali Raj praise India's historic win, says 'I am just going to...'

India wins ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: PM Modi lauds team’s historic triumph, says, ‘Spectacular win and…’

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik secret girlfriend REVEALED, Malti Chahar threatens to expose composer: 'Mere papa tab ko pata hai ki hum..' | Viral video

Delhi-NCR AQI today: Air quality deteriorates, hits 'severe' at many places; Anand Vihar at 364, Chandni Chowk at...

Vicky Kaushal, Sharaddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma celebrate World Cup 2025 champions, laud Indian women's team: 'Sirf parents se sunte thhe..'

How much prize money did India earn for winning ICC Women's World Cup 2025? BCCI announces Rs...

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Top 5 run-getters revealed; Smriti Mandhana ranks second; who tops the list?

Indian captain Harmanpreet reveals how narrow loss to England, changed 'a lot' for Team India

US President Donald Trump issues STERN warning to Xi Jinping days after trade truce with China: 'They know the consequences..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India Lifts ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Former India captain Mithali Raj praise India's historic win, says 'I am just going to...'

India Lifts ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Former India captain Mithali Raj praises

India wins ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: PM Modi lauds team’s historic triumph, says, ‘Spectacular win and…’

India wins ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: PM Modi lauds team’s historic triumph

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik secret girlfriend REVEALED, Malti Chahar threatens to expose composer: 'Mere papa tab ko pata hai ki hum..' | Viral video

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik secret girlfriend REVEALED, it is Malti Chahar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Vicky Kaushal, Sharaddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma celebrate World Cup 2025 champions, laud Indian women's team: 'Sirf parents se sunte thhe..'

After the historic win by the Indian women's cricket team at the World Cup 2025, several Bollywood actors echoed the celebrations and congratulated the Champions.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 07:18 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Vicky Kaushal, Sharaddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma celebrate World Cup 2025 champions, laud Indian women's team: 'Sirf parents se sunte thhe..'
Vicky Kaushal, World Cup 2025 Champions, Shraddha Kapoor
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The Diwali festivities culminated in grand celebrations as the Indian women's team registered a historic win during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Finals. As the team edged out South Africa in the Finals, held at the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, the celebrations erupted in the metropolitan core, the entertainment capital of India, Mumbai. Bollywood also joined the celebrations in no time as Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, and Shraddha Kapoor celebrated the long-awaited win.

Vicky Kaushal took to the Stories section of her Instagram and lauded Indian batter Shafali Verma for her game-winning performance. He shared a picture of the cricketer and wrote, “Made the game. Changed the game. What a rockstar! @shafalisverma17”.

Screenshot-20251103-071456

Shraddha took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a screenshot of the winning moment. She wrote, “For decades sirf parents se sunte thhe what 1983 felt like Humein humara yeh wala moment dene ke liye. Thank you girls A This is for generations”.

Screenshot-20251103-071521

Actress Anushka Sharma, who was supposed to essay the Indian pace legend Jhulan Goswami in the shelved film ‘Chakda 'Xpress’, also wished the girls on their “momentous achievement”. The actress, who is also the wife of Indian batting legend Virat Kohli, wrote on her Instagram Story, “You champions!! SUCH A momentous achievement”.

Screenshot-20251103-071542

Team India’s win in the finals has healed an entire generation, which has long endured and licked the wounds of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2003 and ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. has lived through the dreams of ICC Men’s World Cup 2011, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, and, as Shraddha said, heard legendary stories of ICC Men’s World Cup 1983. The victory marks a new dawn in the era of women's sports, over the covers, and straight into the history books.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India Lifts ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Former India captain Mithali Raj praise India's historic win, says 'I am just going to...'
India Lifts ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Former India captain Mithali Raj praises
India wins ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: PM Modi lauds team’s historic triumph, says, ‘Spectacular win and…’
India wins ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: PM Modi lauds team’s historic triumph
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik secret girlfriend REVEALED, Malti Chahar threatens to expose composer: 'Mere papa tab ko pata hai ki hum..' | Viral video
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik secret girlfriend REVEALED, it is Malti Chahar
Delhi-NCR AQI today: Air quality deteriorates, hits 'severe' at many places; Anand Vihar at 364, Chandni Chowk at...
Delhi-NCR AQI today: Air quality deteriorates, hits 'severe' at many places; Ana
Vicky Kaushal, Sharaddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma celebrate World Cup 2025 champions, laud Indian women's team: 'Sirf parents se sunte thhe..'
Vicky, Sharaddha, Anushka celebrate Indian women's team for World Cup 2025 win
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE