Vicky Kaushal sends 'bohot sara pyaar' to Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal as they begin wedding festivities

The Surgical Strike actor dropped a picture featuring the couple- Richa and Ali with a caption.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday, shared warm wishes to the couple- Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal ahead of their wedding.Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor dropped a picture featuring the couple- Richa and Ali with a caption.Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Two amazing souls coming together.....congratulations you two. Bohot saara pyaar! @therichachadha @alifazal9." 

Vicky and Richa worked in the movie Masaan, which was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and was released on July 24, 2015. They played the lead in the movie. The movie revolves around the tragic love story of a lower caste boy and upper caste girl in a caste-based society. The plot of Masaan follows two seemingly separate stories that converge eventually. 

The pre-wedding functions of Richa and Ali have started with the star couple set to tie the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on October 4. Richa and Ali, on Friday, at their cocktail party made an appearance for the media stationed outside the venue and got their pictures clicked. They romantically held hands as they posed in stunning traditional attires. 

Earlier, on Thursday, the two celebrated their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony. They posted their love-filled images from their sangeet ceremony. There, Richa opted for a lehenga custom-made by Rahul Mishra. On the other hand, Ali wore an angrakha designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. 

Richa who was born in Amritsar and was raised in Delhi, has a special connection to the city having grown up there. The wedding will have all elements that are unique to the couple celebrating their favourite food, inspired decor elements amongst other things. The duo was initially meant to be wedded in April 2020, but owing to Covid restrictions and lockdowns, the wedding was positioned twice over. They first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love.   

