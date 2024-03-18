Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vicky Kaushal says Sam Bahadur, Animal's box office clash was Test match: 'We knew we needed...'

Gujarat Titans unveil redesigned jersey ahead of IPL 2024, watch viral video

This Noida firm's stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 14 crore, led by Australia's richest Indian, it is...

Rajasthan: Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derail in Ajmer

Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 3: Adah's film mints only Rs 2 crore in opening weekend, lags behind...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vicky Kaushal says Sam Bahadur, Animal's box office clash was Test match: 'We knew we needed...'

Gujarat Titans unveil redesigned jersey ahead of IPL 2024, watch viral video

This Noida firm's stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 14 crore, led by Australia's richest Indian, it is...

Scientific ways to reduce hunger, appetite

9 benefits of rice flour for skin

IPL 2024: Kolkata knight Riders strongest playing XI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

WPL 2024 Final: RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

Vicky Kaushal says Sam Bahadur, Animal's box office clash was Test match: 'We knew we needed...'

Meet singer, who charges Rs 20 crore a song, has Rs 400 crore debt due to gambling habit, 'owned' by casino, lives in...

Diljit Dosanjh opens up on sharing stage with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, getting him to sing in Punjabi: 'Whoever said...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal says Sam Bahadur, Animal's box office clash was Test match: 'We knew we needed...'

Vicky Kaushal opens up on Sam Bahadur clashing with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 09:45 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Vicky Kaushal on Animal and Sam Bahadur's box office clash
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vicky Kaushal had a successful year at the box office in 2023 with three of his films crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. His last release of the year, Sam Bahadur, clashed with Ranbir Kapoor’s blockbuster Animal and still managed to turn out to be a hit. The actor recently opened up about the clash and called it a test match. 

In an interview with The Week magazine, when asked about his views on Sam Bahadur and Animal’s box office clash, Vicky Kaushal said, “With Sam, we always knew it was a Test match; we knew it was not the quintessential masala film that Animal was―it had the shock value and one knew it would create waves at the box office. We knew we needed that much time, that word of mouth, for the film to resonate with the masses. Because if it does not click with people, it will not do well no matter when it is released. People started talking about it more and more as the weeks went by. We saw that through January, Sam shows kept going on, and that gives me tremendous happiness.” 

He further added that he is his own critic and said, “The first time I watch my own film, I do not like it at all. I cringe, swear, and shut my eyes. This happens with me on almost a daily basis, when I am spending at least half an hour evaluating and wondering if I could have done it differently.” 

Helmed by Meghan Gulzaar, Sam Bahadur is a biographical film based on the life of the First Field Marshal of India, Sam Maneskshaw. Despite the clash with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, the film managed to collect Rs 130 crore worldwide and Vicky Kaushal’s performance was also well appreciated by the audience and the critics. The film also starred Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh along with others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen sharing the screen with Triptii Dimri in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam which also stars Ammy Virk and is set to release this year. He also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline wherein he will be sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC on her third attempt after graduating from DU, her AIR was...

Alligator eats other alligator in viral video, internet is shocked

'I saw the pitch...': Mohammed Kaif's big claim on India's 2023 World Cup defeat against Australia

Meet one of 60s’ highest-paid actresses, who was forced into prostitution, went bankrupt, died in poverty due to…

This actor was once bigger than Akshay, Ajay, rejected role that made Shah Rukh star, ruined his career, now works in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement