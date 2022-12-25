Vicky Kaushal says Bollywood films succeeded at box office due to marketing earlier: 'It's not the case anymore'

Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal is on cloud nine these days as his latest release Govinda Naam Mera co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar has been earning good reviews from the audiences. The Shashank Khaitan-directed crime comedy is Vicky's second straight film to be released on a streaming platform after the biographical historical drama Sardar Udham premiered on Amazon Prime Video last year.

While the streaming space has been a hit-or-a-miss scenario, there have been several biggies this year that have crashed at the box office such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Shamshera, and Samrat Prithviraj to name a few. In a recent interview, Vicky shared his opinions on Bollywood's lackluster performance at the ticket windows.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the National Award-winning actor said, "I think good films are working. People, in fact, have made it very simple. If you see the graph, they’ve made it so simple, that if the film resonates with them, no matter what the language, genre, or scale is, they will give it a lot of love. The audience has made it very simple, that humein picture acchhi lagni chaahiye."

Vicky further stated that the Hindi films succeeded at the box office earlier due to marketing but the scenario has changed now. He further added, "You see a Bhool Bhulaiya (2), KGF (2) or RRR, Drishyam (2), none of them fall in the same box, they’re neither the same language, genre nor the scale, they didn’t even have the same marketing plan. Even three year ago it was directly proportional, app jitni marketing karoge, utni aapki film chalegi, but it’s not like that anymore. Today, if people like a film, they just take it up."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled next film with Sara Ali Khan and Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar's biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in 2023.



READ | The Kapil Sharma Show: Vicky Kaushal reveals Rajkummar Rao was first choice for his debut film Masaan