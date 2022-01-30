Vicky Kaushal's name appears on U-19 World Cup scorecard? Know how

Actor Vicky Kaushal received a goofy surprise on Sunday morning. The actor is known for playing cricket like a pro, but did you know that his name also appeared in the U-19 World Cup tournament? Well, don't get puzzled, we will tell you.

The Indian U-19 team is playing excellent in the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup tournament. During the quarter-final match with Bangladesh on Saturday, Vicky's fans spotted two Indian bowlers, Vicky Ostwal and Kaushal Tambe taking crucial wickets. When the scoreboard appeared, Vicky's name got reflected and that excited his fans.

Then, the actor got several tweets and mentions, and thus he himself shared a photo on his Instagram stories saying, "Thank you internet for spamming me with this today." He wished the team by concluding, "Best wishes Team U-19."

Check out Vicky's stories for Team India U-19 team



Image source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Recently, Vicky Kaushal wrapped up his next with Sara Ali Khan. He dropped a still from the film and wrote alongside, "Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!! Thank You #DineshVijan @pvijan @maddockfilms, @laxman.utekar Sir, @saraalikhan95 and the entire team @raghav_dop @jatinbajaj20 @sujit_dube @punit_dave__ @bruh_mistha @rana_the_aprajita @_pawni_tripathi @rohit_utekar1 and everyone for such an amazing experience. Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You! Baat yeh dil ki hai, jo ghar ghar tak pohonchegi… ya shayad baat ghar ki hai jo har dil ko chuyegi. See you all soon at the movies!"

Even Sara Ali Khan shared the same picture and she mentioned Vicky Kaushal in the caption by saying, "@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you."