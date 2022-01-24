Vicky Kaushal's latest car jam session is full of josh, fans say 'bhai pata hai Kat ki khushi hai lekin aaram se'

Vicky Kaushal knows perfectly well how to beat Monday Blues as it's evident from the latest reel that the 'Sardar Udham' actor shared on his Instagram account today (24 January). The actor is seen jamming to the 'Blue Theme' track from the Akshay Kumar-Sanjay Dutt-Zayed Khan starrer 2009 action-adventure film 'Blue'.

The energetic track is composed by A. R. Rahman and sung primarily by the rapper Blaaze, with backing vocals by Raqeeb Alam, Sonu Kakkar, Jaspreet Jasz, Neha Kakkar, and Dilshad Khan. Vicky captioned the video as "In today’s episode of #carjams" with a car, music notes, and a dancing person emojis.

Check out the viral video



While Vicky was seen whole pumped up in full josh in the song, the actor's fans reacted hilariously to the video with amusing comments. A user wrote, "Bhai bhai aaram se pata hai Kat ki khusi hai lekin aaram see (Easy brother, easy...we know its the happiness after marrying to Katrina Kaif but take it easy)", while another commented, "When you realize that you are married to Katrina Kaif .. that's the reaction (tears of joy emojis)".

Another netizen referenced his famous dialogues from his debut film 'Masaan' - 'Ye dukh kaahe khatam nahi hota be' (why does this pain never gets over) and wrote, "lagta hai bhai ka dukh khatam ho gya (it seems that Vicky's pain has gotten over). A Katrina Kaif fan also requested Vicky to include the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress into his jamming sessions as they wrote, "We need jamming sessions with your wifey also!!! please make this come true Vicky!!"







Sharing the video on his Instagram Stories, Vicky added a cross next to 'Blue' and a tick next to 'Baluuuu', referencing how the particular word is sung in a specified manner in the track.





Meanwhile, the actor is currently shooting in Madhya Pradesh for his next untitled Laxman Utekar's film with Sara Ali Khan. The film is reportedly the sequel to Utekar's 2019 romantic comedy 'Luka Chuppi'. The actor, who has been grabbing headlines since his marriage with Katrina Kaif in December 2021, also has a romantic comedy with Dharma Productions lined up for release in 2022. Titled 'Govinda Mera Naam', it stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The actor will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', the biopic of the late war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.