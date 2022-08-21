Vicky Kaushal’s dad Sham Kaushal recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s gesture that left them emotional

File Photo

Vicky Kaushal's father, action director Sham Kaushal recently said how Shah Rukh Khan's generosity moved him and his wife to tears.

Sham described an incident at the 2019 Filmfare Awards and how Shah Rukh's unexpected gesture left them speechless in an interview with ETimes.

“In 2019’s Filmfare Awards, Vicky and Shah Rukh bhai were hosting the show. If I go to an award function, I sit wherever they tell me to sit. I had gone to that show because my son was co-hosting it. SRK and Vicky came to the stage and SRK started talking stuff that was not in the script and he asked whether I am in the audience. I was sitting in the 5th or 6th row with my wife. All the cameras turned to me. SRK told Vicky, “When I was new in the industry, your father taught me a lot.” He went on to reveal a lot more. Everyone’s focus was on us. I got so emotional that I felt like crying. With God’s grace, I have received many awards in my career, but I will never forget that moment at Filmfare,” he was quoted telling ETimes.

“Later, I asked Vicky whether it was all part of a script. Vicky revealed it wasn’t. When they were coming from their vanity van towards the stage SRK asked him, “Sham ji bhi aaye hue hain?” Vicky told him that I was attending the award function. Then SRK asked, “Tumhari Mummy bhi aayi hui hain? Kya naam hai unka?”. Vicky told him that her name is Veena. Both Veena and I were in tears because of the way SRK gave importance to us that night,” he added.

Sham Kaushal recently shared his experience with stomach cancer and the help he received from the entertainment business. He disclosed that his stomach cancer was discovered in 2003.